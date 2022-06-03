According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will continue calling plays for the team in 2022.

#Eagles OC Shane Steichen said he’ll continue to call plays this coming season. Nick Sirianni said that the midseason change last year played a vital role in offensive turnaround. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) June 3, 2022

Philadelphia began the 2021 campaign with head coach Nick Sirianni as the primary play caller. Implementing what was ultimately a failed pass-heavy approach, Sirianni reportedly ceded play calling duties to Steichen midseason. The 37-year-old subsequently instilled an emphasis on the run, helping the Eagles turn their season around and qualify for the playoffs with a 9-8 record.

Under Steichen, Philadelphia ran the ball 67% of the time, while its pass rate dropped to a league-low 45% over the final nine weeks of the season.

The news is music to the ears of Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders owners, whose fantasy values increased dramatically following the change in offensive philosophy. However, it significantly lowers the fantasy prospects of new wide receiver A.J. Brown. While Brown is surely amongst the league’s most talented wideouts, he will likely have to rely on efficiency and yards after the catch in order to make up for an expected lack of volume.

