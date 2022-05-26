Finger Injury Limited 49ers QB Trey Lance During 2021 Season

ProFootballTalk’s Josh Alper reports that San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance had a finger injury that affected his throwing ability for the entire 2021 season.

Lance hurt his index finger during last year’s preseason, which didn’t keep him from playing but did impact his effectiveness. He is expected to take over as the team’s starting quarterback this season, despite Jimmy Garoppolo still being on the team, for now. Garoppolo has been dealing with his own injury woes, having had shoulder surgery during the offseason. Garoppolo’s surgery made it difficult for the Niners to deal him to another team and now it’s a little crowded behind center.

Lance spoke to 49ersWebzone.com about the injury, “I think the finger, for me, was the biggest thing just as far as throwing the ball. I kind of had to learn to throw the ball differently without kind of using my pointer finger, I guess because of just where it was at throughout the year. But now, I feel like I’m in a great spot, health-wise, and throwing the ball wall, and feeling really good.”

Last season, San Francisco finished third in the NFC West with a 10-7 record and was eliminated in the NFC Championship Game by the Los Angeles Rams.

