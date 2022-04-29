First Round of NFL Draft Capped off by Historic Night for Georgia
zackcooksports@gmail.com
Overview
The Georgia Bulldogs defense put together a historic year and capped that off by having the most defensive players ever selected in Round 1 of an NFL Draft.
Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs won their first National Championship in 41 years and a lot of that had to do with how elite his defense was. With names like Jordan Davis, Travon Walker, and Lewis Cine, the Bulldogs were able to successfully exploit teams on defense in multiple facets, and that ultimately lead them to the promised land.
Ahead of Thursday’s Round 1 of the NFL Draft, the Bulldogs had a chance to make history and they did exactly that, with Walker, Davis, Quay Walker, Devontae Wyatt, and Cine all selected in the first round.
Walker was the first overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, followed by Davis 13th to the Philadelphia Eagles, Q. Walker 22nd and Wyatt 28th to the Green Bay Packers, while Cine went to the Minnesota Vikings to close out Round 1 at No. 32.
The record was previously set by Miami (2004) and Florida State (2006), so Smart’s program should reap recruiting benefits of having this many players selected early on in the draft. The number also could have easily been higher, but no one opted to select Nakobe Dean in Round 1, who likely won’t last long on the board when Round 2 kicks off on Friday.
There are some other Bulldogs that likely warrant draft selections as well, specifically wide receiver George Pickens, who likely would have had his name called last night if it wasn’t for an injury-filled 2021 season Of course, that’s on the other side of the ball, but this is an electric wide receiver that knows how to make game-changing plays and should be a primary target for whichever quarterback ultimately gets to throw to him.
Other members of the championship team for the Bulldogs that will warrant consideration in Round 2 and beyond include OG Jamaree Salyer, LB Channing Tindall, RB James Cook, and CB Derion Kendrick.
Smart and the Bulldogs were finally able to get over the championship hump last season and a lot of the key players from that squad reaped the benefits during Round 1 of the NFL Draft.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.