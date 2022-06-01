Former NFL Running Back Marion Barber Dead at 38

Marion Barber was found dead at his home in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Frisco police discovered Barber, and the cause of his death is not yet known.
The former 109th pick of the 2005 NFL Draft was just nine days away from his 39th birthday.
Barber came out of Plymouth, Minnesota, and played college ball at the University of Minnesota before getting picked by the Dallas Cowboys. Barber ran for 538 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie campaign with Dallas.
He followed up his freshman season with 24 touchdowns on the ground in the next two seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl for his solid 2007. Barber received the honor despite not starting a single game that year. The former Golden Gopher had over 1200 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns in ’07, one of his best seasons as a pro.
Barber started 35 games for the Cowboys over the next three years before retiring as a Chicago Bear after playing in 11 games in 2011.
