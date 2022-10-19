Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on Tom Brady: 'There's No Way He's Enjoying This'
Paul Connor
Count former Pittsburgh Steelers great and future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger as one of many who believe something is not quite right with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
Brady and the Bucs fell to the previously 1-4 Steelers this past Sunday, prompting Roethlisberger to share his thoughts on his former foe.
“Tom is the greatest. The Super Bowl rings show it,” said Roethlisberger. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there. Maybe it was the pressure, and he was getting hit, and whatever was going on…There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way. I was enjoying being up there watching the game. It just didn’t look fun to him. It just looked like a different Tom.”
Unheard of in years past, Brady’s commitment level has been roundly questioned. The 45-year-old missed 11 days during training camp to vacation with his family and, most recently, attended the wedding of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before Week 6’s tilt.
“He just went up to his former owner’s wedding two days before,” Roethlisberger said. “He flew up there, missed a walk-through, went up there.”
We’ll see how Brady responds in Week 7 when the Bucs travel to Carolina to battle the 1-5 Panthers.
FanDuel Sportsbook has Tampa Bay as a -10.5 road favorite on the spread and -510 on the moneyline.
