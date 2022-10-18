Former Titans TE Delanie Walker Announces Retirement
Paul Connor
According to ESPN.com, former Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker has announced his retirement after 14 NFL seasons.
Walker spent seven seasons in California as a sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2006. However, it wasn’t until he signed with the Titans as a free agent in 2013 that his career flourished.
Across seven years in Nashville, Walker tallied 381 receptions for 4,423 yards and 28 touchdowns while being named to the Pro Bowl three times (2015-2017).
Speaking on his career, the 38-year-old said:
“I would say it worked out better than I could have imagined…When I came into this league, I wasn’t a big name, and I left this league with a big name, and that just shows I worked hard for this. I worked hard to put myself on the map, and to prove to myself I was an elite player in this league.”
Walker will be honored by the Titans at halftime of Sunday’s contest against the Indianapolis Colts.
FanDuel Sportsbookcurrently has Tennessee as -2.5-point home favorites on the spread and -148 on the moneyline.
