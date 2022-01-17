Fred Warner says he’s “good to go” for the 49ers’ divisional round

Fred Warner took to Twitter to announce that he’ll be ready for the 49ers’ divisional-round matchup against the Packers.

Sorry for the scare yesterday everyone, I appreciate everyone showing love and support for me and the fellas🙏🏾. We’ll be good to go. Huge win, onto the next. — Fred Warner (@fred_warner) January 17, 2022

Warner was tied for second on the team in tackles during the Niners’ wild card win against the Cowboys. He had five total tackles before leaving the game with an ankle injury.

Warner led San Francisco with 137 total and 79 solo tackles this season. He also recorded seven tackles for loss, four passes defended, and three fumble recoveries over 16 games.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the 49ers are +198 on the moneyline and +4.5 road dogs against Green Bay.

It’s hard to say how much the injury will affect Warner come game time, but it’s doubtful he’ll be at a hundred percent.

Warner’s injury could open up the field for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, depending on how healthy he is.

