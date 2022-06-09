Free-Agent DE Jason Pierre-Paul Visiting Ravens on Thursday

Even at 33 years old, Pierre-Paul remains a highly sought-after free agent for weaker defensive lines. He brings a solid mixture of ability, experience, and a personality that seems to thrive in every locker room he has been a part of. With 9.5 sacks and a Pro Bowl season in 2020, JPP showed he likely still has some left in the tank, but a torn rotator cuff in 2021 pumped the brakes on that level of production last season.
Although the Ravens ranked third in yards per rushing attempt allowed in 2021, they were just 24th in total sacks on the season, something Pierre-Paul would certainly help with. The Ravens likely aren’t the only suitors though, so his free agency is something to keep an eye on throughout the summer.
Baltimore Ravens AFC North Odds
The Baltimore Ravens currently have the shortest odds to win the AFC North in 2022 at +175, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
