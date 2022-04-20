Free-agent Wideout Jarvis Landry Visits the Saints This Week
Tyler Mason
Overview
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that free-agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry is visiting the New Orleans Saints this week.
Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is visiting the #Saints this week, per source. Should be there tomorrow. New Orleans has been looking for WR help for a while. #Browns still in the mix for Landry, too.
The Cleveland Browns are still interested in re-signing Landry and he’s already visited the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. The Browns released Landry after they couldn’t find a trade partner for him, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers also rumored to be considering Landry’s service, as wide receivers have been in high demand since the offseason began.
In 2021, Landry had 52 receptions for 570 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. He’s had two seasons of 100 plus receptions and surpassed 1,000 receiving yards three times in his career. Landry is an eight-year pro with five Pro-Bowl selections and was the NFL’s reception leader in 2017. Last season was the first time he didn’t play at least 15 games.
The Saints finished second in the NFC South with a 9-8 record.
