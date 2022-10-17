Free Agent WR DeSean Jackson to Visit Ravens Tuesday

Free-agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson will visit with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, per Michael David Smith of PFF.

Jackson may be aged, but he can still provide a decent deep threat to any offense in the league. The Ravens have one of the worse receiving corps in the league, so it wouldn’t be surprising for Jackson to see some action reasonably quickly within the offense. His vertical presence is shown in the numbers as the three-time Pro Bowler has led the league in yards per reception on four different occasions in his career.

In 2021, Jackson made 20 receptions on 34 targets for 454 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Keep an eye out for news on Tuesday on how the meeting goes between the two parties.

