Future Hall of Fame TE Rob Gronkowski Plans to Stay Retired

Don’t expect future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement a second time.

Speaking with ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Gronkowski was adamant that even if tempted by a call from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, he is ready to enjoy life post-football.

“I wouldn’t go back to football, no,” said Gronkowski. “I’m done with football. I love the game, love the game, and definitely blessed with the opportunities that the game of football has given me. No, done with football.”

The 33-year-old showed he still has plenty left in the tank, catching 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games for the Bucs last season.

With Gronkowski out of the picture, Cameron Brate and fourth-round rookie Cade Otton will battle to be Tampa Bay’s No. 1 tight end. Whoever earns the role will undoubtedly be on the fantasy radar, given Brady’s history of utilizing the position.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Buccaneers holding the second-best Super Bowl odds at +750.