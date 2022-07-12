Future Hall of Fame TE Rob Gronkowski Plans to Stay Retired
Paul Connor
Don’t expect future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement a second time.
Speaking with ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Gronkowski was adamant that even if tempted by a call from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, he is ready to enjoy life post-football.
“I wouldn’t go back to football, no,” said Gronkowski. “I’m done with football. I love the game, love the game, and definitely blessed with the opportunities that the game of football has given me. No, done with football.”
The 33-year-old showed he still has plenty left in the tank, catching 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games for the Bucs last season.
With Gronkowski out of the picture, Cameron Brate and fourth-round rookie Cade Otton will battle to be Tampa Bay’s No. 1 tight end. Whoever earns the role will undoubtedly be on the fantasy radar, given Brady’s history of utilizing the position.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Buccaneers holding the second-best Super Bowl odds at +750.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.