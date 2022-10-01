Gabriel Davis is Questionable to Play Sunday for the Buffalo Bills

Davis missed the Week 2 game due to the ankle but was able to play Week 3 versus the Miami Dolphins. In that game versus the Dolphins, however, Davis only had three receptions for 37 yards in a game that saw the Bills pass for over 400 yards. Then it was reported that Davis re-injured the ankle in practice this week and couldn’t practice Thursday. He put in a limited session on Friday, and Davis said he should be good to go on Sunday.
The Bills might be playing in the game of the week when they travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens on Sunday. The Bills are currently a three-point favorite (-110) versus the Ravens. The Bills are -162 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 51, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
