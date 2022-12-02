Geno Smith Has Big Lead in NFL Comeback Player of Year Odds

There are plenty of good stories each NFL season, but the one that people can most often rally around is the Comeback Player of the Year award. Coming back from injuries or overcoming adversity often determines the favorites for this award, with two players currently separating themselves from the pack.

Comeback Player of the Year

Highest Ticket% : Christian McCaffrey 19.4%

: Christian McCaffrey 19.4% Highest Handle% : Christian McCaffrey 15.9%

: Christian McCaffrey 15.9% Biggest Liability : Christian McCaffrey

: Christian McCaffrey Odds Leader: Geno Smith -300

Smith, Barkley Featured in Two Horse Race

You can make the case that Geno Smith and Saquon Barkley deserve to win the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award this season. In saying that, what’s interesting about this year’s field is that both are in the running for entirely different reasons.

Smith has faced his fair share of adversity throughout his time in the NFL and is starting at quarterback for an NFL team for the first time since 2014. That he’s kept at it and stayed in line as a backup, all these years helps demonstrate why he’s the current odds-on favorite for the award.

Smith has thrown for 2,802 yards, along with 19 passing touchdowns, compared to just five interceptions. The improvements he’s continued to make as the Seahawks signal-caller had helped put Seattle in the playoff hunt when everyone thought they were tanking after trading Russell Wilson.

Smith has attracted the sixth-highest ticket percentage at 5.1% while also boasting the fourth-highest handle percentage at 11.1%. This helps indicate that there have already been some sizable bets placed on the Seattle quarterback.

If the award doesn’t end up in Smith’s trophy case, there’s a good chance it’s because Barkley stole it from him. The New York Giants star running back is closing in on 1,000 rushing yards, signifying that he’s found his form again after dealing with multiple injuries early on in his NFL career.

Barkley is the only player within striking distance to take down Smith in terms of odds, which currently has him listed at +175. In addition, Barkley has compiled the second-highest ticket percentage at 10.3%, followed by the third-highest handle percentage at 12.9%.

Even with Smith and Barkley currently listed with the two shortest odds, Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers is the book’s biggest liability for the award. The star runner has compiled the highest ticket percentage at 19.4% and the highest handle percentage at 15.9%.