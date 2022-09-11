George Kittle Inactive for 49ers' Season Opener vs. Bears
Grant White
It was never looking good that George Kittle would be able to suit up in Week 1, and now our worst suspicions have been confirmed. The San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowl tight end is inactive and won’t play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
TE George Kittle (groin) will not play in today’s Week 1 game at the #Bears.
Here’s the entire list of #49ers inactive players: QB Brock Purdy RB Ty Davis-Price WR Danny Gray TE George Kittle OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring) OL Nick Zakelj DL Jordan Willis
Kittle has been a primary weapon for the 49ers, surpassing 900 receiving yards in three of the past four years. In doing so, the former Iowa Hawkeye has been named to the Pro Bowl in all three seasons and designated as an All-Pro twice.
Although Charlie Woerner is listed second on the Niners depth chart at tight, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk will likely be the beneficiaries of Kittle’s absence. Last year, Kittle averaged 6.7 targets per game, with the wide receivers absorbing most of those looks.
The 49ers enter their season opener against the Bears as road chalk, currently priced as -6.5 favorites, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
