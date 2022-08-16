George Pickens to have Big Role in Steelers' Offense?

According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie receiver is expected to have a significant role in the team’s offense.
Pryor writes, “No matter who wins the starting quarterback job, it’s safe to assume Pickens will be a significant factor in the offense. He’s been a favorite target of both Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph in practice, making him a draft-and-stash candidate at the very least. But his fantasy ceiling is high, with the Steelers likely to push the ball down the field more often than in recent years. He could have a Claypool-like rookie season (nine TD catches)…or better.”
A standout at Steelers training camp, Pickens continued his strong play in Pittsburgh’s preseason opener, tallying three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown grab was particularly impressive, using his 6’3, 200-pound frame to make a difficult catch in the back of the end zone.
Expect Pickens’ ADP to skyrocket in the coming weeks.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Pickens at +1000 odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.