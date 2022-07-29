Giants (+2000) Show Value To Have The NFL's Worst Record

The NFL season is just over a month away, and it’s hard not to get excited. Training camp is underway, and the Hall of Fame Game is just days away. Real, televised football! With the season rapidly approaching, looking at the exotic bets for the year ahead can be fun. When checking out FanDuel’s “Team With Worst Regular Season Record” special, one club, in particular, stands out with value worth targeting.

New York Giants (+2000)

The New York Giants have been a sheer laughing stock of the NFL for the past decade. They haven’t won the division since winning the Super Bowl back in 2011, and they have made the postseason just once, which was a first-round exit back in 2016 to the Green Bay Packers.

Now entering the fourth season of the Daniel Jones era, it’s hard to convince someone the franchise isn’t going backward. Jones has won two starts in a row once in his career, and it was his first two NFL starts back in 2019. That’s 37 games, winning games one time.

If anything, the former Duke product (hello, Dave Brown!) has worsened since his rookie campaign. His career-highs in touchdowns, passing yards, and passer rating each came in 2019. Jones has also struggled with durability, as he’s missed at least two starts due to injury in each of his three seasons, including six games at the end of 2021.

Alas, it may not all be Jones’s fault, so we’ll stop piling on.

The Giants have done a suboptimal job putting pieces around the 25-year-old. Running back Saquon Barkley is now two years removed from any meaningful production, and there is nobody on the current roster who will compete with him for touches. How ill-advised was the pick of Barkley coming out of Penn State? The former No. 2 overall choice in the 2018 NFL Draft is the last ball carrier selected in the top 20!

After signing Kenny Golladay to a monstrous four-year, $72 million contract, he went on to have zero touchdowns in 2021. He was the only wide receiver on the team to eclipse 500 receiving yards for the entire season. Head coach Brian Daboll has his work cut out for him with this offense, and to think he can pull the strings in year one is not feasible.

It’s telling that most analysts are saying that defense will be this team’s key to success in 2022. Because when it comes to Jones and the Giants, the ceiling feels as low as it can get. Back this long shot number on a team that has not shown they can be successful with this current group of players.