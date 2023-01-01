Giants Clinch Playoff Berth With Win vs. Colts

For the first time since 2016, the New York Giants are heading to the playoffs.

New York needed a win against the Indianapolis Colts to guarantee themselves a spot, easily dispatching their opponents 38-10.

The Giants needed a quarter to warm up, starting the second quarter down 3-0. They proceeded to outscore the Colts 24-0 to end the half with two passing touchdowns from Daniel Jones and a pick-six by Landon Collins. The rest of the game was a formality, with Indianapolis failing to gain any momentum.

The NFC East is well-represented in the playoffs. The Giants join the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys as participants in this year’s postseason.

The Washington Commanders need a lot of help to get in after Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns; however, they have an outside shot at the final wild card spot. That would mean all four NFC East teams have a go at the Super Bowl when the postseason kicks off on January 14.

