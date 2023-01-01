BETTING News NFL
04:13 PM, January 1, 2023

Giants Clinch Playoff Berth With Win vs. Colts

Grant White Grant White

For the first time since 2016, the New York Giants are heading to the playoffs. 

New York needed a win against the Indianapolis Colts to guarantee themselves a spot, easily dispatching their opponents 38-10.

The Giants needed a quarter to warm up, starting the second quarter down 3-0. They proceeded to outscore the Colts 24-0 to end the half with two passing touchdowns from Daniel Jones and a pick-six by Landon Collins. The rest of the game was a formality, with Indianapolis failing to gain any momentum.

The NFC East is well-represented in the playoffs. The Giants join the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys as participants in this year’s postseason.

The Washington Commanders need a lot of help to get in after Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns; however, they have an outside shot at the final wild card spot. That would mean all four NFC East teams have a go at the Super Bowl when the postseason kicks off on January 14.

