Giants-Commanders DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

QUARTERBACK:

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants will take on Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders for the second time in three weeks, with pivotal playoff implications on the line for the two clubs. Neither quarterback will put up sensational numbers by any means, but ideally, we’d get a serviceable performance that is proportionate to the rest of the slate. Heinicke outdueled Jones back in Week 13, yet the Giants pivot still possesses a rushing upside that Taylor cannot match. That can uplift Jones over the top if both quarterbacks put together similar performances.

RUNNING BACK:

Saquon Barkley will be the workhorse back who could easily eclipse 20 touches if things break his way. He combined for 23 touches two weeks ago against Washington, so expecting a similar workload is understandable and warranted. Still, we’ll hope for 15 carries and four-five targets to play it safe. Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell will rotate in to split a combined 6-8 carries, and each is a candidate to see a target or two.

Brian Robinson has been cooking out of the backfield over the past four weeks, as he’s averaged 20 carries per while having three games of at least 85 yards. He doesn’t have a notable pass-catching role, as he’s only seen nine targets over nine games this year, but five of those have come in the past two weeks. Antonio Gibson will essentially split carries with Robinson, and even though he doesn’t share the same rushing upside, he makes up for it with a higher pass-catching ceiling.

WIDE RECEIVER:

We have Darius Slayton projected as this offense’s WR1, but he, along with Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins, could take that crown. Each eclipsed an 80% snap share last week, so any of the three could emerge. Slayton led the group in receptions, yards, and targets against Washington in Week 13, while James held that same distinction last week against Philadelphia. Richie James is listed as questionable, but he did practice fully on Friday, so we expect him to be out there. If he were to be ruled out or limited in any capacity, Kenny Golladay would be the guy likely to eat up most of his potential looks. Marcus Johnson will also rotate in for some snaps but has not been targeted in each of the last five weeks.

Terry McLaurin’s best game of the season came against the Giants, where he went for 105 yards and a score off of eight receptions. He’ll continue to showcase double-digit target upside and be the most dynamic weapon in this offense. Jahan Dotson had a rough time getting reintegrated into this offense after returning from injury, but he saw nine targets last week, so we’re confident in his WR2 role going forward. Curtis Samuel will see a couple of carries out of the backfield in addition to the five or so targets he has averaged over the past couple of weeks. Cam Sims is listed as questionable as one of the rotational receivers, potentially opening up some more opportunities for Dyami Brown.

TIGHT END:

Daniel Bellinger is listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week. He’s only averaged about three and a half targets per game this season, but he’s hauled in roughly 92% of his targets, so his looks clearly prove valuable. Nick Vannett has seen 45% of the snaps in his two games as a Giant with only two targets to show for it, but he’ll be the one to eat up the work in Bellinger’s potential absence. Lawrence Cager would also elevate into a potential role as well.

Logan Thomas has averaged about four and a half targets per game as the Commanders TE1 but has not found the endzone since Week 2, which is undesirable on this showdown slate. Both John Bates and Cole Turner will rotate behind Thomas, with Bates having the target advantage.