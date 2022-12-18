Giants-Commanders DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

MULTIPLIER TARGETS:

Saquon Barkley is listed atop the board in this DFS Showdown matchup between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Saquon combined for 23 touches in their matchup against Washington in Week 13, which is exactly what we need to see in order to put him in contention for the optimal multiplier play. The Giants really don’t have anything else in this offense besides Saquon, if we’re being honest, so getting him involved as much as possible now that his lingering injury appears to be behind him and the ramifications of this game make the most sense. He’ll be the most relied-upon player on the field, making him an understandable multiplier target.

Both quarterbacks have justifications to make them targets at the multiplier spot, even though we’re going to favor Taylor Heinicke over Daniel Jones. The Commanders feature much more offensive diversity than the Giants, and Heinicke already outplayed Jones back in Week 13. If New York comes out on top in this game, it is much more likely for that to be due to a Saquon masterclass than Jones being sensational. Heinicke has much more around him and is getting a lot of recognition in our simulations, so we’re going to favor him here.

Terry McLaurin’s best game of the season came against New York two weeks ago, so we’ll acknowledge him here as a strong multiplier play. He’s a do-it-all receiver who will fit whatever role is necessary for his team to succeed. He understandably won’t provide any sort of financial discount. Still, he is the best weapon the Commanders can showcase, and the Giants already proved they have no answers for him defensively.

FLEX OPTIONS:

Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson are comparably priced, so we’ll favor Robinson over Gibson here. Robinson has averaged 20 carries per game over the past four, with three performances of at least 85 yards. Over the past two weeks, we’ve seen him get involved in the passing game additionally, which goes against Gibson’s case that revolves around receptions to catch Robinson in value.

Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, and Richie James all are in contention to end up as the WR1, with Slayton being priced the highest. We’ll take the discount on one or both of Hodgins or James here rather than paying up for Slayton. Given the touchdown dependency of showdown slates, Hodgins has found the endzone in each of the past two weeks, while James has done the same in three of his last four games. We’d give the edge to Hodgins, though, as we’re slightly concerned with James being questionable for tonight’s game even though he’s expected to play.

How you attack Curtis Samuel, or Jahan Dotson will depend on how you play McLaurin, as in his multiplier lineups, you should buy the value of Hodgins or James at similar pricing. If we decide between Samuel and Dotson, we’ll favor the stability of Samuel while acknowledging the boom or bust potential of Dotson. In his first three weeks back from injury, Dotson only combined for four targets, then put together a nine-target showing in his most recent outing against the Giants. We’re not touting a fade for Dotson by any means, but you know what you’re getting with Samuel.

In the tight end carousel for tonight, we’re looking to target Logan Thomas as the Giants allow the eighth-most yards per game to opposing tight ends while the Commanders allow the fewest in the league. If Daniel Bellinger is eventually ruled out, the value of Nick Vannett might be too good to ignore, but we’ll favor Thomas if Bellinger remains the TE1.

This slate lacks cheap talent as we’re not confident in the role of either Gary Brightwell or Matt Breida to roster them but keep an eye on Cam Sims’ injury situation. If Sims is ruled out, we’d like Dyami Brown as a cheap play to eat up all of the rotational work. John Bates, additionally as the Commanders’ TE2, could be an option as he’ll see about 50% of the snaps and has a favorable matchup.