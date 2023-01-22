Giants Coordinators Interviewing for Head Coaching Positions
Grant White
Despite being sent packing in the Divisional Round, the New York Giants wildly exceeded expectations this year. The Giants entered the campaign at +6600 to win the Super Bowl and were predicted to miss the playoffs.
Undeterred, Brian Daboll led the Giants to their first winning record since 2016 and first playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI. But it may have come at the expense of his coaching staff.
Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka and Defensive Coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale are set to interview for several head coaching gigs. According to Adam Schefter, Kafka and Martindale have meetings with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers.
Giants’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is scheduled to interview for head coaching jobs today with the Panthers, Colts and Texans.
Giants’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is interviewing for the head coaching job with the Colts.
The Giants’ offense thrived with Kafka manning the helm. Compared to 2021 metrics, scoring went up nearly a touchdown, averaging almost 50 more yards per game.
Likewise, the team’s defense improved under Martindale, allowing fewer points per game.
New York’s season came to an end following yesterday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. They await the winner of the San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Niners priced as -3.5 home chalk for Sunday’s tilt.
