Giants’ Daniel Jones Ruled Out In Week 13

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that Giants’ starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, is ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Daniel Jones is OUT for Sunday, per Joe Judge — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 3, 2021

Jones is dealing with a neck strain which he picked up in New York’s 13-7 home victory over Philadelphia. He managed to complete the game, but it appears the injury is slightly more severe than initially thought.

This was one of the more bizarre stories all week as the Giants’ ineptitude was on full display for the world to see.

First, there were reports as early as Monday that Jones would miss the game on Sunday. Then, Giants’ offensive coordinator, Freddie Kitchens, met the media and emphatically stated Jones would play. Now, it will be back up quarterback Mike Glennon, who’ll take the reins against a Dolphins team that’s won its last four games.

Interestingly enough, sharp bettors don’t see too much of a downgrade between Jones and Glennon. Thus, if they liked the Giants at +4/+4.5, you can be sure that they’ll like them even more at the current number of +6.

