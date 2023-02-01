Giants GM Would Like to Re-Sign QB Daniel Jones

According to New York Giants beat writer Charlotte Carroll, general manager Joe Schoen would like to re-sign pending free agent quarterback Daniel Jones.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen met with reporters in Mobile, telling us negotiations haven’t yet started with QB Daniel Jones but “We want Daniel back” — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) February 1, 2023

“We want Daniel back,” said Schoen, adding that the two sides have yet to officially engage in contract negotiations.

Jones, who had his fifth-year option declined by the Giants last offseason, has also stated his desire to remain with the organization, saying:

“I really enjoyed my time here, and I want to be here. I think there’s a business side of it all, and a lot of that I can’t control. I have love and respect for this organization and ownership and the guys in this locker room. So I’d love to be here. I really enjoyed being here, and we’ll see how it all works out.”

After three turnover-plagued seasons, Jones enjoyed a breakout campaign under first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Across 16 starts, the former sixth overall pick threw for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just five interceptions while rushing for 708 yards and an additional seven scores. Jones also set career highs in completion percentage (67.1) and adjusted yards per attempt (6.9) as he helped the Giants reach the postseason for the first time since 2016. New York would upset the Minnesota Vikings before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.

Head to FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest Super Bowl LVII odds and betting lines.