Giants, Jets Headed in Different Directions Down Stretch

It’s been a year of growth for both New York NFL franchises, but the Giants appear to be on a more positive path as the end of December looms.

Over the weekend, the New York Jets saw a late comeback attempt fall short in a losing effort against the Detroit Lions, while the New York Giants picked up an impressive road victory over the Washington Commanders.

After the loss, the Jets now sit ninth in the AFC, which has them one game behind the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers. In saying that, the Jets would still have to finish with a better record than the New England Patriots, who’ve defeated them twice this season.

On the other hand, the Giants occupy the sixth seed in the NFC after defeating the Commanders and now have a two-game buffer over the teams in the hunt.

New York Jets Faltering at Worst Time

After a tight loss to the Lions, the Jets now find themselves amidst a tough stretch of three straight losses and a 1-4 record over their past five. It was always a pipedream to consider this Jets team a serious threat in the AFC this season, but they’ve certainly made strides and proven that there’s a bright future ahead. In saying that, question marks still remain about whether or not they have the quarterback of the future on this roster, and we all know that you’re not going to contend in the NFL without a real QB1. Zach Wilson hasn’t given us any indication that he’s the guy, while it’s also hard to see Mike White being the answer either.

With the Jets’ recent struggles, they’ve seen their odds of making the playoffs take a big hit as well, with their current price residing at +370 to qualify on the FanDuel Sportsbook. The Jets finish their regular schedule with games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, and Miami Dolphins. Those three teams also remain in the hunt, meaning the pathway to qualifying is certainly not an easy one.

Giants Playoff Odds Rise After Big Win

The Giants have some safety in the NFC playoff bracket, even with them sitting in the middle of a 1-3-1 stretch. Defense has been a big reason this team has found success under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, who’s made a positive impact on this group that appears destined to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. It’s hard to say if the G-Men have what it takes to challenge some of the other NFC contenders, but there’s still reason to be bullish about some of the pieces on this roster and where they can project in the future.

With their victory over Washington, the Giants are now heavy favorites to qualify for the postseason, where they’re listed at -600 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. The Giants’ remaining schedule has them taking on the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, and Philadelphia Eagles, meaning the importance of their recent victory and owning the tiebreaker over the Commanders can’t be understated.