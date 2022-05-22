Giants' Kadarius Toney Returns Following Knee Procedure

A knee procedure could help explain an offseason of speculation. Rumors have run rampant that the New York Giants have been shopping second-year wideout Kadarius Toney, reportedly looking for a significant return.

That chatter was amplified by Toney’s absence from mini-camp last month; however, since then, the Florida product returned to OTAs and has been seen wearing a red jersey.

Pat Leonard confirmed that Toney had a minor arthroscopic knee procedure completed, explaining Toney’s limited participation.

Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney had a minor arthroscopic knee procedure, sources say, which is why he’s been in a red jersey on the side at spring OTA practices. But he is expected to be fine and ready for training camp https://t.co/bKuPntYrtA — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) May 21, 2022

Injuries limited the former first-round selection to just ten games in his rookie season. Still, Toney impressed when on the field, hauling in 39 of 57 targets for 420 yards, although failing to find the endzone.

A fully healthy Toney might not make a difference for the Giants this season. New York enters the campaign with the longest odds on the board to win the NFC East and is +8000 to win the Super Bowl, per the line information from FanDuel Sportsbook.