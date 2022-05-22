Giants' Kadarius Toney Returns Following Knee Procedure

That chatter was amplified by Toney’s absence from mini-camp last month; however, since then, the Florida product returned to OTAs and has been seen wearing a red jersey.
Pat Leonard confirmed that Toney had a minor arthroscopic knee procedure completed, explaining Toney’s limited participation.
Injuries limited the former first-round selection to just ten games in his rookie season. Still, Toney impressed when on the field, hauling in 39 of 57 targets for 420 yards, although failing to find the endzone.
A fully healthy Toney might not make a difference for the Giants this season. New York enters the campaign with the longest odds on the board to win the NFC East and is +8000 to win the Super Bowl, per the line information from FanDuel Sportsbook.
