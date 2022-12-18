Giants' Leonard Williams Will Play Sunday vs. Commanders
Grant White
The neck injury that has limited New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams won’t prevent him from playing on Sunday Night Football. Josina Anderson tweeted that Williams is expected to suit up for the NFC East battle against the Washington Commanders.
I'm told #Giants DE Leonard Williams (Neck) "is playing" vs the #Commanders in primetime tonight, per league source.
Williams was forced to leave early against the Commanders in Week 13, missing last week’s contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Additionally, the former Pro Bowler missed time early in the season, meaning he’s only played nine games for the Giants this season. As such, Williams has just 1.5 sacks on the season.
Henry Mondeaux started in place of Williams against the Eagles, recording two tackles. The third-year pro will be expected to shoulder the burden if Williams’ neck injury becomes an issue.
The Giants and Commanders are coming off a 20-20 tie two weeks ago. The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook doesn’t like the Giants’ chances on Sunday Night Football, installing them as +4.5 underdogs.
