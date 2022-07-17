Giants LT Andrew Thomas Expected to be Ready for Camp

According to the New York Giants’ official website, starting left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is recovering from offseason ankle surgery, is expected to be full-go for training camp.

“Rehab is coming along pretty well,” said Thomas. I’m doing everything the trainers ask me to. Definitely moving a lot better and I’m prepared to be ready.”

New York’s first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Thomas missed four of the Giants’ 17 games last season due to his troublesome ankle.

“It’s definitely frustrating, but it’s part of the business, learning how to navigate being injured because you’re never going to feel 100 percent,” Thomas said. But I felt like last year I started to make some strides.”

Following a poor rookie season, the 23-year-old showed vast improvement in Year 2, grading out as Pro Football Focus’ No. 20 tackle.

The only returning starter from last year’s offensive line, Thomas’ ability to stay on the field will be crucial as New York’s offense looks to make a leap under new head coach Brian Daboll.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Giants at +210 odds to make the playoffs.