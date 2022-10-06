Giants-Packers: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants are set to conclude the NFL’s London Games this weekend when they clash from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

New York Giants (+285) vs. Green Bay Packers (-375) Total: 40.5 (O -114, U -106)

The Packers and Giants have gotten off to identical 3-1 starts, but New York has been more impressive through one month of action. Despite winning three of their first four games, the Packers haven’t looked like a contender, which is somewhat problematic considering the turnover this team had on offense. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t looked like his MVP self from a year ago, and even if you give him the benefit of the doubt as he gets accustomed to the new offense, it’s hard to be optimistic about where things are headed. The defense has been beaten up, but when it’s fully healthy, it should be able to help this team reach some of its high expectations.

Regarding the Giants, they go as Saquon Barkley goes. After dealing with multiple injury-plagued seasons, the explosive running back has regained his form. The Penn State product has rushed for 463 yards and a pair of scores through four weeks, and he’s an integral part of the team’s game plan heading into Sunday. With quarterback Daniel Jones listed as questionable for this contest, that could limit the team’s offense.

The Giants’ defense has been a selling point, while the Packers can also limit their opposition. The Packers may break out and have a dominant performance, but a line that opened with Green Bay as 10.5-point favorites has now fallen to 7.5. Still, with the number over a touchdown, you should take the points and side with New York to cover.

Best Bet: Giants +7.5 (-108)

Neither offense has been explosive, and not much was expected from the Giants. Still, the G-Men have impressed on both sides of the ball, and there’s potential they can take advantage of an injured Green Bay secondary to keep things close. If Barkley can continue showing that extra gear and be a difference maker on the ground and in the passing game, more points could be scored than the total indicates. That number is set at 40.5, but that still feels low for what can transpire. If Jones can suit up for the Giants and utilize his mobility, even with his injury, that should help New York move the football. As a result, targeting the over is the direction bettors should lean in this matchup.

Best Bet: Over 40.5 (-114)

Game Pick: Packers 25, Giants 21