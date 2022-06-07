Giants QB Daniel Jones Fully Cleared For Football Activities

According to Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has officially been cleared for all football activities.

Jones missed out on the team’s final six games of the 2021 season due to a neck issue. On Tuesday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Jones was back in full form. Heading into his fourth season with the Giants, there has never been more pressure on Jones to perform. With the Giants declining to pick up the 25-year-old’s fifth-year option on his rookie deal, 2022 will be his final year under contract with New York. This year will likely be his final chance to show some level of progression before the franchise possibly move on at the position.

In 2021, Jones completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards, ten touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 11 starts.

New York Giants NFC East Odds

The New York Giants currently have the longest odds to win the NFC East at +700 in 2022, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.