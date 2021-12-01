Giants QB Daniel Jones Suffered Neck Strain Sunday Vs. Eagles
November 30
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones reportedly suffered a neck strain in Sunday’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles that may jeopardize his status in Week 13, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Jones was able to finish the game but early reports are indicating his status may be in question for Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins. With the Giants at 4-7 and Dolphins at 5-7, it’s about as close to a must-win game as you’ll find in Week 13 of the NFL season.
Jones has completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards, 12 total touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 11 games this season. The third-year quarterback’s status will be something to monitor in the coming days as we get closer to kick-off. Backup quarterback Mike Glennon will likely get the nod if Jones is unable to go.
New York Giants Vs. Miami Dolphins Odds
The New York Giants are currently 5.5-point favorites against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday with the total set at 40.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
