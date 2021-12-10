Giants QB Mike Glennon Will Start Sunday Vs. Chargers

New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon will get the start in the team’s Week 14 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, per The Athletic’s Dan Duggan.

Glennon’s status was up in the air all week as there was uncertainty on the backup’s ability to pass concussion protocol in time for Sunday. After doing so on Friday, the league journeyman will start for the second straight week as starting quarterback Daniel Jones recovers from a neck injury. Jake Fromm, who signed with the team just ten days ago, was in line for a potential start but will back up Glennon on Sunday.

Glennon has completed 56.5 percent of his passes for 383 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in two games played this season. He will be seeking his first win in eight starts.

New York Giants Vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds

The New York Giants are currently nine-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday with the total set at 43, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.