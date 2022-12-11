Giants RB Saquon Barkley ACTIVE vs. Eagles

As NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports, New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is active for Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Just spoke to #Giants coach Brian Daboll for an interview that will air shortly on @NFLGameDay. He says RB Saquon Barkley will play today. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 11, 2022

Barkley was considered “50-50” to suit up after being a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday due to a neck injury. However, the 25-year-old felt good during pregame warmups and will battle an Eagles defense surrendering 117.9 rushing yards per game – 17th in the NFL.

After struggling with injuries the past few seasons, Barkley has showcased the skills that made him the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Through 12 games, the former Penn State standout ranks fourth in rushing yards (1,055) and fifth in yards from scrimmage (1,296) while scoring eight touchdowns.

Barkley’s resurgence has been a vital component of the Giants’ success this season, as New York currently finds itself holding down a playoff spot with a 7-4-1 record.

