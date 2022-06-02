Giants RB Saquon Barkley Expects More Work in Receiving Game

Fantasy football players may not want to get off the Saquon Barkley train just yet.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Barkley expects to be far more involved in the receiving game than he was a year ago.

Saquon Barkley to me on his 2022 outlook under new HC Brian Daboll: "It feels like a fresh start. I feel good again. I know it's all there. I know how talented I am. Just taking it one day at a time. You feel the energy out here doing different things." Expects 2b receiving more. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 2, 2022

The 25-year-old’s 41 catches last season marked his fewest in which he has appeared in at least 13 games. Barkley also averaged a career-worst 6.4 yards per catch.

Now playing under new head coach Brian Daboll, the former second-overall pick feels rejuvenated, saying, “It feels like a fresh start. I feel good again. I know it’s all there. I know how talented I am. Just taking it one day at a time. You feel the energy out here doing different things.”

While injures have plagued Barkley throughout his four NFL seasons, there is no denying he is still one of the game’s most electrifying backs when healthy. Assuming he stays on the field, further involvement in the passing game will go a long way in helping the Penn State alum return to the upper echelon of fantasy running backs.

