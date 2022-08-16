Giants RB Saquon Barkley in Line for Massive Workload

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is poised to take on a large workload in 2022, health permitting.

Raanan writes, “Barkley has looked the best he has in years. Both quarterback Daniel Jones and coach Brian Daboll used the word ‘explosive’ to describe what they’ve seen. In addition, the strength of the Giants’ offensive line appears to be its run-blocking. Barkley should be more involved in the passing game this season, and there isn’t much depth behind him. So his workload will be huge…as long as he’s healthy.”

Injuries have been Barkley’s Achilles heel throughout his career. Following an electric rookie campaign in which he amassed 2,028 total yards and 14 touchdowns, the former Nittany Lion has missed 21 of New York’s last 49 games, including 14 in 2020, after suffering a torn ACL. That said, Barkley is still just 25 years old, and if offseason reports are any indication, he could be in line for a bounce-back campaign.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Barkley at +5500 odds to lead the league in rushing.