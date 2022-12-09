Giants RB Saquon Barkley Limited in Practice Friday

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Giants are listing RB Saquon Barkley as questionable for Sunday vs. Eagles due to a neck injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2022

Barkley was limited at team practice on Friday, the second day in a row under the limited designation. It felt more out of an abundance of caution on Thursday, but today’s restriction means this could be something more notable. If Barkley is out for this weekend, we will surely see this spread of a touchdown balloon following the news.

In 2022, Barkley has 242 rushes for 1,055 yards and eight rushing touchdowns in 12 starts. He has also hauled in 40 receptions for 241 receiving yards on the year. Look for Matt Breida to see most of the workload if Barkley cannot go.

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds

The New York Giants are seven-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.