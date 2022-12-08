Giants RB Saquon Barkley Limited in Practice on Thursday

Barkley popped up on the injury report out of nowhere Thursday with this neck issue. Since he still practiced at some capacity, it’s likely that this is nothing, but Friday will give us a better idea. And if the Giants want to pull off the upset over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, they’ll certainly want Barkley in the backfield this weekend.
In 2022, Barkley has attempted 242 rushes for 1,055 yards and eight rushing touchdowns in 12 starts. He has also hauled in 40 receptions for 241 receiving yards on the year. There aren’t many non-quarterbacks in the NFL that could move a spread based on their absence, but Barkley is likely one of them. His status for Sunday is something that needs to be monitored throughout the weekend.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Odds
The New York Giants are currently seven-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
