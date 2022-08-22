Giants Rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux (MCL) out 3-4 Weeks

According to ESPN.com, New York Giants rookie edge rusher, Kayvon Thibodeaux is expected to miss three to four weeks with a sprained MCL.

It’s positive news after what initially looked to be a severe injury.

Thibodeaux suffered the injury in Sunday’s preseason contest after taking a low block from Cincinnati Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss, a play many Giants fans considered to be on the dirty side.

With roughly three weeks before the start of the NFL’s regular season, Thibodeaux still has an opportunity to suit up for New York’s Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

The fifth overall pick in April’s draft, Thibodeaux has impressed throughout training camp while working with the first-team defense.

The former Oregon Duck recorded 19 sacks in 30 career games at the college level and is expected to make a significant impact in Year 1.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Thibodeaux at +700 odds to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.