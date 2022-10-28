Giants-Seahawks: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

New York Giants (+134) vs. Seattle Seahawks (-158) Total: 44.5 (O -114, U -106)
The Giants have performed above expectations and sit with a 6-1 record, while the Seahawks lead the NFC West at 4-3. Nothing much was expected from either team before the season, with both sides hoping to select high in a quarterback-deep draft. That hasn’t happened, and both sides look like playoff-caliber teams.
Even though the Giants have a better record through seven games, the home side Seahawks will enter as favorites on both the spread and moneyline. The Seahawks are listed at -158 on the moneyline, while the visiting Giants are priced at +134. In terms of the spread, the Seahawks are favored by three points.
You’d be lying if you said you expected the Seahawks to have a top-three scoring offense through seven weeks, but that’s where they sit ahead of Sunday’s matchup. Geno Smith has continuously given this team a chance to win, and there have been multiple moments where this offense has proven its explosiveness.
On the other side is a New York Giants defense that’s allowed the eighth fewest points in the NFL. Something will give on Sunday. It’s hard to doubt Pete Carroll and the Seahawks at home, but Brian Daboll has turned the Giants into a well-coached team, and there’s too much value in their moneyline price to avoid it.
Best Bet: Giants moneyline (+134)
Even though the Giants have a top-ten defense, they also have a middle-of-the-pack offense. The same can’t be said for the Seahawks, who sit fourth last in points allowed per game. This should give the Giants an edge, but it does affect how we view the total. The line is set at 44.5, and the Giants have gone under that number in six of the seven games they’ve played. The Seahawks might be a different test, but they were also able to stop a competent Los Angeles Chargers offense last week. There’s sneaky shootout potential here, but it’s hard to see that transpiring. The Giants should be able to dictate the pace, and both teams love running the football, so it’s difficult to see a lot of plays being run from both sides. As a result, targeting the under 44.5 has some value at -106.
