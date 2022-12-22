Giants-Vikings: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

The New York Giants will look to cement their wild card position when they visit the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

New York Giants (+176) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-210) Total: 47.5 (O -118, U -104)

The Giants and Vikings are coming off victories of different magnitudes in Week 15. The Giants took down the Washington Commanders in a divisional clash to snap their losing skid, while the Vikings erased the biggest deficit in NFL history, toppling the Indianapolis Colts. As things stand, this isn’t a must-win game for both teams, but the Vikings would likely prefer to hold onto the second seed in the NFC, while the Giants are content with maintaining the tiebreaker over the Commanders and a one-game lead over them for the sixth seed.

There is a point when the Vikings should garner some respect. Their record is good for a reason, but they’ve shown some warts that make it difficult for bettors to buy in fully. The Giants’ defense has been a strength this season, maintaining a “bend, don’t break” mentality, and they’ve been relatively successful. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the Vikings have allowed 25 or more points in four of their last five games. That’s a number indicating the Giants should be able to score in this matchup.

The Giants have done an excellent job keeping games close this season, while the Vikings have allowed opponents to hang around too often. With the Vikings favored by three and a hook, it’s not hard to envision the Giants keeping this a field goal game, meaning siding with the visitors has some value.

Best Bet: Giants +3.5 (-104)

It’s a relatively low projected scoring week when looking at the totals around the league, but this indoor matchup between the Vikings and Giants has one of the higher totals at 47.5. The Vikings’ defense has been an area of concern, and although the Giants aren’t an intimidating offense, Saquon Barkley should be utilized early and often. In addition, the Vikings’ offense has proven to be explosive. Look no further than their second-half performance against the Colts last week. The Giants would probably prefer to keep this game low-scoring, but the Vikings have too many issues on defense that it shouldn’t be a problem for G-Men to put up their fair share of points. As a result, targeting the over 47.5 at -118 has some value.

Best Bet: Over 47.5 (-118)

Game Pick: Vikings 27, Giants 24