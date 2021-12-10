Giants vs. Chargers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 14 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Giants vs. Chargers NFL Week 14 Info

New York Giants (4-8) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)

Date: Sunday, December 12th

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Giants vs. Chargers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Giants +350 | Chargers -450

Spread: Giants +9.5 (-106) | Chargers -9.5 (-114)

Total:43.5 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Giants +100000 | Chargers +21000

Giants vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

Under 43.5 (-110)

Chargers -9.5 (-114)

Giants vs. Chargers News, Analysis, and Picks

The New York Giants will travel to Los Angeles as heavy underdogs to take on the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. It could be another one of those afternoons for Los Angeles, who often see their fans outnumbered at home games. New York again has a laundry list of notable names on their injury report to start the week. Daniel Jones was limited in practice with a neck injury and is expected to be sidelined for Week 14, and backup Mike Glennon was sidelined with a concussion. Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney both missed practice. Adoree’ Jackson missed practice. Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard were both limited in practice. The Chargers have some significant concerns coming into this game, with star receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams currently on the reserve/COVID list. As far as injuries, the notable names of Wednesday’s injury report include Austin Ekeler (ankle), Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion), and Linval Joseph (shoulder), all of whom were listed as limited.

New York has limped to a 4-8 record, and one has to wonder if this will mercifully be general manager Dave Gettleman’s last season with the team. Saquon Barkley being injured has played a correlative role in the Giants’ struggles the past couple of seasons, but an unwillingness to admit his mistake with Daniel Jones has set the team back at least half a decade. This offseason, New York passed on Justin Fields and Mac Jones, instead choosing to triple down on Daniel Jones. The end of the Gettleman era could also signal the end of the line for Joe Judge, a coach whose college coaching style caused several veterans to abruptly retire this offseason. The Giants need a complete overhaul from top to bottom.

Los Angeles has been one of the most frustrating teams to watch this season. If they played with more consistency, they would have 10 wins and sit atop the AFC. Still, they have been one of the better teams in the NFL season and currently sit in fifth place in the playoff race due to tie breaks over the Bengals and Bills. There is little margin for error in the AFC Wild Card race, so Los Angeles has to be thanking their lucky stars that they get the Giants at this juncture of the season and that a game against Houston is sandwiched between the remaining divisional games on their schedule. It will not happen overnight, but if the Chargers can keep up their inspired play, they just may become the team Los Angeles fans switch their allegiance to.

The spread for this contest sits at -9.5, down from the -10.5 it opened at. The current juice suggests that this number will continue to fall. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams being on the reserve/COVID list, should have likely already dropped this number further. Still, you can be sure that the books do not want to be bit by letting the number tumble, only for both of the Chargers star receivers to be cleared for this weekend. Los Angeles is raking in the public action regardless of the high spread, with 61 percent of the betting public tapping the Chargers to cover. New York is 2-5 ATS in their past seven games against teams with winning records. Los Angeles is 2-5 ATS in their past seven games overall. The suggestion here is to let the number fall further. It should keep dropping until the weekend. The Chargers will hammer the Giants if Allen and Williams are active. They will still win due to the injuries at quarterback for the Giants, but covering such a large number without both of their top receivers may be more of a struggle. Tap the Chargers to cover but wait until a more favorable spread is posted at FanDuel.

The total for this contest sits at 43.5, down from the 44.5 it opened at. The under is 8-3-1 in the Giants contests this season and 7-5 in the Chargers contests this season. The under is 8-3 in the Giants’ previous 11 road games and 5-2 in the Chargers’ past seven games against teams with losing records. The trends scream under, and we concur at 43.5. The line will likely continue to drop, so be sure to lock this one in sooner rather than later. New York will be starting Mike Glennon or their third-string option this weekend. Los Angeles could be without both of their star receivers. Even if the Chargers were completely healthy, the Giants would struggle to shoulder the portion of the scoring burden necessary for the over to hit. Don’t overthink this one. Lock in the Chargers and the under for Week 14 at FanDuel.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!