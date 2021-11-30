Giants’ Week 13 Injury Report

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that the New York Giants could get wide receiver Sterling Shepard back for their Week 13 road game against the Dolphins. Shepard’s been battling a quad injury that’s kept him sidelined since Week 9. His return could be a boost for a Giants offense that’s averaging just 15.3 points over its last three games.

The Giants injury roundup: They are optimistic about Adoree Jackson. There is hope this is the week WR Sterling Shepard (quad) returns. @ZackBlatt reported Darnay Holmes (chest) will miss some time. And it’s wait and see on WR Kadarius Toney (quad) and TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle). https://t.co/XprjbSJp7M — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 30, 2021

With Shepard possibly returning to the team, New York is less sure about the status of two other pass catchers in their offense, wide receiver Kadarius Toney and tight end Kyle Rudolph. Toney’s also trying to recover from a quad problem while Rudolph is bothered by an ankle injury.

Even with the uncertainty surrounding the Giants, sharp bettors are cueing up to back them on Sunday as they’ve been bet down a half-point after opening as 3.5-point underdogs. And with the total 7-3-1 to the under in Giants’ games this season, the under’s also garnering some attention after the lookahead number opened at 45.5. At the time of writing, the total’s already down to 41.5.

