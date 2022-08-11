Giants WR Kadarius Toney Will Not Play Thursday vs. Patriots

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney will not play in the team’s preseason matchup with the New England Patriots on Thursday, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

WR Kadarius Toney not expected to play in preseason opener vs. Patriots, per source. Was getting stretched out during practice the other day. Plan remains for most of #Giants starters to play a chunk of the first quarter. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 11, 2022

Raanan also reported that Toney was getting stretched out at practice recently which means he’s likely sitting due to injury. It is something to keep an eye on since first-year head coach Brian Daboll has decided to play his starters in this one. The 23-year-old missed most of his rookie training camp last season due to a hamstring injury and New York will be hoping this isn’t the same ahead of a crucial sophomore campaign for the pass-catcher. The Giants need all the help they can get after a disastrous 2021 season through the air with zero receivers reaching 500 yards on the year.

In 2021, Toney made 39 catches on 57 targets for 420 yards in ten games.

New York Giants vs. New England Patriots Odds

The New York Giants are currently three-point favorites against the New England Patriots on Thursday with the total set at 35.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.