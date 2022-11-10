Giants WR Kenny Golladay Pushing to Play vs. Texans

As profootballtalk reports, New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is pushing to play in Week 10’s matchup against the Houston Texans. Golladay has been sidelined since Week 4 due to a knee injury but was able to practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday.

Signed to a four-year, $72 million contract, Golladay has been a colossal disappointment, recording 39 catches for 543 yards across 18 career games for the G-Men. The 29-year-old has failed to earn the trust of new head coach Brian Daboll in 2022, running just 30 routes in his last three games before the injury.

Despite his limited production, Golladay is adamant he has nothing to prove, particularly to the Giants’ coaching staff.

“I’m really not trying to prove nothing to no coaches,” said Golladay. “Really, I’m out here playing for my guys, these people in the locker room. Of course, I got to show on the practice field to the coaches, but at the exact same time, I’m playing for the guys in this locker room, period.”

Even if Golladay can suit up, it’s difficult to envision the former Detroit Lion making much of an impact, given how things have unfolded thus far.

