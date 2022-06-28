Giants WR Sterling Shepard Praises New-Look Offense

The New York Giants are expected to be one of the most offensively improved teams after hiring former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach.
Starting wide receiver Sterling Shepard is already heaping praise on Daboll’s system.
“Moving parts all day long,” said Shepard. “It kind of gets overwhelming whenever you look at the motion list too. They have it broken down on our [tablets], so when you look at the motion list, it’s so many different motions that you can do. It’ll be good getting a lot of our playmakers moving around. It’s going to be tough on defenses.”
Last season was the second straight year the Giants finished 31st in total yards of offense; only the Houston Texans were worse.
Boasting talented playmakers in Shepard, Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, and Kadarius Toney, New York has the pieces to leap forward offensively. However, how contract-year quarterback Daniel Jones performs will be fundamental as to whether New York’s offense will genuinely be “tough” to handle.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.