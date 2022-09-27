Giants WR Sterling Shepard Tears ACL, OUT for Season
Paul Connor
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard has been hit hard by the injury bug yet again. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Shepard suffered a torn ACL in Monday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys and is out for the season.
#Giants coach Brian Daboll tells reporters that WR Sterling Shepard has a torn ACL. His season is over.
The 29-year-old went down on New York’s final offensive play with a non-contact injury and was carted off the field. It’s the latest setback for Shepard, who recently recovered from last year’s torn Achilles. Before the injury, the former second-round pick had played the most snaps of any Giants receiver through three weeks and led the team with 154 receiving yards.
“It’s tough,” said fellow wideout Darius Slayton. “I’m not even going to lie. It’s hard not to get choked up about it. He’s been here since the first day I got drafted. He’s done a lot for me as a young guy. And then seeing him come off the Achilles last year and rehab all year, and how hard he fought to get back out there, it’s definitely hard to see.”
