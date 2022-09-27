Giants WR Sterling Shepard's Season Likely Over

The New York Giants fell to the Dallas Cowboys 23-16 on Monday, but all fans could talk about was the potentially significant injury to starting wideout Sterling Shepard. Shepard recently recovered from last year’s torn Achilles, went down on New York’s final offensive play with a non-contact injury, and was carted off the field.

Per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, “New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered what is believed to be a serious left knee injury after Shepard had initial tests following Monday Night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys…A final diagnosis will come Tuesday when Shepard undergoes more tests, but the fear is that his season is over.”

If that fear comes to fruition, it would be the latest setback for a player who has appeared in no more than 12 games each of the past three seasons.

“It’s tough. It’s a tough sport,” said Giants head coach Brian Daboll. “Guys work their butts off to get back from injuries. This is something if he’s out for the whole season, which we’ll probably know [Tuesday] morning… you hurt for those guys because you watch them in the rehab room, you watch them in the offseason. It’s just a shame.”

Shepard has played the most snaps of any Giants wideout this season and leads the team with 154 receiving yards.

