Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson OUT For Season With Torn ACL

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New York Giants rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

Giants’ HC Brian Daboll told reporters that rookie WR Wan'Dale Robinson tore his ACL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2022

Robinson suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions. The 21-year-old was in the midst of the best game of his NFL career, tallying nine catches for 100 yards before exiting. A second-round pick of the Giants in the 2022 draft, Robinson’s absence is a massive blow to New York’s receiving room, which now features Darius Slayton and Richie James as the top two options.

“Tough to see him [Robinson] go down,” said quarterback Daniel Jones. “I thought he played really well, made some really big plays for us throughout the game. To see him go down like that is tough, and we feel for him. We’ve had guys step up and play well throughout the year, so it won’t be any different here. We all got his back and supporting him for sure.”

Robinson’s season ends with 23 receptions for 227 yards and one touchdown in six games.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Giants as +8.5 road underdogs on the spread and +315 on the moneyline for Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys.