Green Bay Packers 2022 Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

After an outstanding 13-4 campaign last season, the Green Bay Packers’ Super Bowl hopes ended in the Divisional Round, falling 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field.

The Packers enter the 2022 season determined to put the bitter end to 2021 behind them, with back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers returning for his 18th season at quarterback.

But, this year will be different. Unable to sign All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to a contract extension, Green Bay traded Rodgers’s favorite target to the Las Vegas Raiders, reuniting Adams with his college quarterback, Derek Carr. How the Packers navigate the breakup of one of the NFL’s most dynamic quarterback-wide receiver tandems is one of the most compelling questions this coming season. However, with a strong running game, and a defense expected to be among the league’s best, Rodgers and company certainly cannot be sold short and remain a significant threat in the NFC.

Green Bay has a favorable schedule, ranked 22nd strongest in opponents’ won-loss record. The Packers take on the AFC East and NFC East division, in addition to their traditional home-and-home games with their NFC North compatriots.

In what is an intriguing season for the Pack, here is a closer look at their road ahead.

Week 1 @ Minnesota Vikings

Date: Sunday, September 11

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

The Packers open their season against division rival Minnesota, who, under new coach Kevin O’Connell, is expected to feature a more open, creative attack.

The two teams split their home and home encounters last season. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a field day against the Vikings’ pass defense, throwing for 673 yards and six touchdowns over the two games. The Packers will sorely miss Davante Adams’s offensive production against Minnesota. Adams caught 18 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

Week 2 vs. Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, September 18

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Traditional Black and Blue division rivals meet on Sunday Night Football. Green Bay had little trouble with the Bears last season, sweeping both ends of the home-and-home, amassing 762 yards of total offense in the process.

Week 3 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, September 25

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Two of the best quarterbacks ever to play the game square off. Not much else to say that can supplant that.

Week 4 vs. New England Patriots

Date: Sunday, October 2

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

New England surprised a lot of naysayers last year and will be out to do so again under second-year quarterback Mac Jones. Look for Patriots legendary coach Bill Belichick to take a page from the Packers’ book and feature a ball control offense, keeping Aaron Rodgers off the field as much as possible.

Week 5 vs. New York Giants

Date: Sunday, October 9

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

The Pack and Giants do battle in London. New York approaches this season with renewed optimism under new head coach Brian Daboll and is generally healthy at the skill positions after an injury-plagued 2021. This game could be much closer than expected.

Week 6 vs. New York Jets

Date: Sunday, October 16

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Cautious optimism surrounds the Jets, buoyed by a strong draft and the expected growth of quarterback Zach Wilson as he enters his second year. That said, New York would appear to have a steep mountain to climb in this matchup at Lambeau. Robert Saleh’s squad gave up a league-worst 397.6 yards per game and, offensively, ranked 28th, averaging 18.2 points per game. Hard to see this one not landing in the Packers’ win column.

Week 7 @ Washington Commanders

Date: Sunday, October 23

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Aaron Rodgers and company will look to exploit a Commanders pass defense that surprisingly struggled last season. Washington ranked 29th overall in passing yards allowed per game, giving up just over 50 yards more per contest through the air in 2021 than in 2020.

Week 8 @ Buffalo Bills

Date: Sunday, October 30

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

The Packers travel to Orchard Park to battle the Bills in this season’s toughest test for the Green Bay defense.

Week 9 @ Detroit Lions

Date: Sunday, November 6

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Lions are expected to improve significantly in 2022 after a frustrating season that saw Dan Campbell’s squad lose five games by four points or less. The teams split their home-and-home last season, Detroit downing Green Bay 37-30 in Week 18, the game becoming irrelevant in the second half when the NFC playoff seedings were confirmed.

Week 10 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday, November 13

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

One of the NFL’s historic rivalries, this game looms large for both teams who figure to be in the postseason conversation. Dallas comes into this one following its bye week, gaining a critical week of preparation for this significant NFC tilt, and it’s Mike McCarthy’s revenge game to boot.

Week 11 vs. Tennessee Titans

Date: Thursday, November 17

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

If Green Bay emphasizes the running game this year, this matchup with the Titans could prove formidable. Tennessee led the NFL in rushing defense last season, giving up a paltry 83.4 yards per game. The Titans allowed just 20.7 points per game, the sixth best in the league.

Week 12 @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Sunday, November 27

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

A Sunday night scrap with the Eagles, who led the NFL in yards rushing per game last season and bolstered their passing attack with the acquisition of former Titans standout A.J. Brown.

Week 13 @ Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, December 4

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Green Bay heads into its late season bye with this return match with the Bears. Chicago quarterback Justin Fields can only benefit from the experience, and at this stage of the season, the rebuilding Bears could put up more of a fight.

Week 14 BYE

Week 15 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date: Monday, December 19

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

The Packers host the Super Bowl champs in what should be an early Christmas present for NFL fans. Despite the offensive talent on both clubs, this game could be a defensive struggle and forerunner to a postseason matchup.

Week 16 @ Miami Dolphins

Date: Sunday, December 25

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Packers spend Christmas Day in Miami facing a Dolphins team that, buoyed by the acquisition of ex-Chief Tyreek Hill, figures to be in the AFC playoff mix at this stage of the season.

Week 17 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date: Sunday, January 1

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

This highly anticipated matchup could go a long way in determining the NFC North title and playoff seedings. Last season, the Packers locked up the number one seed in the NFC playoffs, hammering the Vikings 37-10 in Week 17 at Lambeau Field. With quarterback Kirk Cousins sidelined due to Covid, the Vikings offense sputtered under backup Sean Mannion. Green Bay won the time-of-possession battle by a stunning 17:06. That loss will be added impetus for Minnesota in this year’s frigid fracas.

Week 18 vs. Detroit Lions

Date: Sunday, January 8

Time: TBD

Expected by many to be a dark horse this season, should the Lions exceed expectations, this matchup could be critical in determining NFC Wild Card berths.