The Green Bay Packers will always have high expectations with Aaron Rodgers at the helm, but when will their first loss be in the 2022 season?

The FanDuel Sportsbook has a bet listed for when their first loss will come to fruition, and there’s some value in looking towards some of their early matchups.

Week 1: @ Minnesota Vikings (+110)

This Week 1 clash with the Minnesota Vikings has upset written all over it. The Vikings appear to be much improved, but they’ll also want to get off to a fast start against their biggest competition in the division. The two teams split games last year, and the Vikings’ offense could be much more explosive in 2022 under new head coach Kevin O’Connell. Entering this matchup on the road should provide a challenging test for Green Bay here, and the Vikings are a team to watch this year with value that could surprise many people. Knowing that it shouldn’t be shocking to see them owning odds of +110 to defeat the Packers in their Week 1 matchup, there’s likely some value in siding with the home side.

Week 2: vs. Chicago Bears (+800)

If the Packers can escape Week 1 with a victory in Minnesota, they’ll have a much easier task in Week 2 for their home opener against the lowly Chicago Bears. The Pack are already listed as near double-digit point favorites for this contest at -9.5, with Green Bay as -460 favorites on the moneyline. The Packers have now won six straight games against the Chicago Bears and with a rebuild currently transpiring, it’s hard to see Green Bay not making that eight consecutive victories. Still, you play the games for a reason, and the Bears could have some excellent value in this spot to give the Packers their first loss of the season. It may be a long shot, but the +800 odds are enticing.

Week 3: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+195)

Will this be the final clash between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in their legendary careers? The future Hall of Fame quarterbacks will collide in Week 3, with Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting Rodgers and the Pack. Both teams will again boast Super Bowl or bust aspirations in 2022, but there are still questions about how both sides will ultimately fare. If you believe the Packers make it to Week 3 unscathed, there’s some value in looking towards the Bucs to end their undefeated season and defeat them, which comes attached with a very nice price tag +195.

Looking into the first three weeks of the Packers’ schedule, it’s entirely reasonable to expect there to be a loss to their name after these three matches. The issue here is figuring out where that loss comes from, and that’s where the money will ultimately be made.