Green Bay Packers Offer Intriguing Super Bowl Odds

The Green Bay Packers put together a strong December and are one win away from returning to the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have won four straight games and will need a victory on Sunday Night Football in Week 18 to clinch the seven seed in the NFC. Their opposition, the Detroit Lions, is also still alive, while the Seattle Seahawks are Green Bay’s other competitor for the last spot.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround for Green Bay, who looked lost entering December but have since demonstrated why they were once considered a top contender for the Super Bowl.

If the Packers sneak into the postseason, is there value in their current Super Bowl odds?

Rodgers Trying to Hoist Second Lombardi Trophy

Entering Week 18 with their playoff lives in the balance, the Green Bay Packers currently sit with the 11th-best Super Bowl odds at +3100. The Packers are also listed as 4.5-point favorites in their matchup with the Detroit Lions on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

It’s interesting to see this Packers team come alive, even if it’s potentially too late for them to be considered one of the top teams in the NFC. If Rodgers and company manage to qualify, they’ll be one of the more experienced teams in the dance, and that could leave them well-positioned to make another deep playoff run. Sure, they would be underdogs in whatever matchup comes their way wild card weekend, but you can’t say any of those top teams wouldn’t be fearful of what Green Bay could do. If you look at the remaining quarterbacks suiting up for the playoffs, you can make a case that at their peak, Rodgers is the most capable of leading his team to greatness. Still, we also haven’t seen that for most of this season, but the offense has come alive lately.

In addition, the defense has also taken noteworthy strides in December. The defense was expected to be the reason for this team’s Super Bowl contender status, and we’re starting to see that with some of the adjustments they’ve made. Better late than never, right?

The Packers have the pieces of a wild card team that could make noise throughout January. Despite the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys playing well, there’s likely some value in backing Rodgers and the Packers to win the NFC at +1400. Regarding their Super Bowl odds, it’s not a bad price to consider, but there are safer options.