Harrison Butker will Kick for the Chiefs on Sunday

Harrison Butker will kick Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Chiefs’ official website reports.

Butker has been out since Week 1 after spraining his ankle. If he suffers a setback before the game Sunday, then Matthew Wright would once again handle the kicking duties.

The Chiefs will need every weapon they have this Sunday when they take on the high-scoring Buffalo Bills. Kansas City eliminated the Bills in overtime in the divisional round of the playoffs last season. These two teams are widely considered to be the best two teams in the AFC and could be on a collision course to once again face off against each other in the playoffs.